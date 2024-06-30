Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Murray County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Saint Louis County

Twin Cities Pride Parade kicks off in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 30, 2024 10:55am CDT
Pride
FOX 9

Twin Cities Pride Parade in Minneapolis [RAW]

The Twin Cities Pride Parade kicked off Sunday on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday is the last chance to check out the Twin Cities Pride Festival.

The Twin Cities Pride celebration continues with the parade heading down Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis before ending in Loring park.

A livestream of the parade can be seen above. 

The parade started at 11 a.m. Sunday and is set to go until 2 p.m. 

More than 650 vendors and several community resources can be found at the park. 

A full lineup of events and times for Twin Cities Pride events can be found here