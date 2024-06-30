Twin Cities Pride Parade kicks off in Minneapolis

Sunday is the last chance to check out the Twin Cities Pride Festival.

The Twin Cities Pride celebration continues with the parade heading down Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis before ending in Loring park.

A livestream of the parade can be seen above.

The parade started at 11 a.m. Sunday and is set to go until 2 p.m.

More than 650 vendors and several community resources can be found at the park.

A full lineup of events and times for Twin Cities Pride events can be found here.