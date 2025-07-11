Minnesota People of Color Pride empowers BIPOC community

The Brief Pride month may be over, but that doesn't mean all Pride events are done for the summer. Minnesota People Of Color Pride is gearing up for its celebration of LGBTQ community next month. The nonprofit helps BIPOC members of the gay community celebrate their pride their way.



Twin Cities Pride has been around for 50 years, but a lesser-known group helps people of color specifically celebrate and embrace their community.

Amplifying LGBTQ voices

What we know:

Every year, Twin Cities Pride attracts more than a half million people to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

But for nearly 30 years, there has been another organization that helps people of color show their Pride as well.

"We cater to people who are marginalized. Who may not want to come out to a bigger Pride. Who don't identify as gay. They may be they/them," said Dennis Anderson, one of the founders of MN People Of Color LGBT Pride.

An event of their own

The backstory:

The group was formed in 1999, after several members of the African American community became frustrated by a lack of representation at mainstream Pride.

The group now holds its own Pride events in August, with culturally specific food, music and entertainment, so members of their community can celebrate their way.

"We want to build the option for everyone to make sure that if you come out, you can find someone who looks or maybe thinks like you," said Anderson.

With a couple of thousand people attending its events each year, Minnesota People Of Color Pride says it can be a struggle to find funding because many companies and organizations give to Twin Cities Pride instead.

But the group says its mission to create a more inclusive community is worth more than dollars and cents.

"What I'm trying to raise more than money is awareness," said Anderson.

A safe space

What they're saying:

MN People Of Color Pride hopes awareness will help members of the Twin Cities BIPOC community celebrate their Gay Pride for years to come.

"This one day, I don't have to go through and worry about someone judging me in any shape, form or fashion. I know tomorrow I have to go back to my real life, but for this one day, I'm going to be me all day long," said Anderson.

This year's People Of Color Pride events start on August 14 and wrap up with Pride In The Park at Powderhorn Park on August 17.

If you'd like more information or want to donate, click here.