P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers at the State Fair

The Brief The Gophers football team hosts Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 28 at Huntington Bank Stadium to open the 2025 season. Minnesota is entering Year 9 under P.J. Fleck. Redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey is the starting quarterback, while many questions remain at wide receiver and in the defensive secondary.



The University of Minnesota football season kicks off Thursday night against the Buffalo Bulls under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium.

It’s Year 9 for the Gophers under P.J. Fleck. Last week, Coach Fleck sat down for his weekly FOX 9 appearance with KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard, and Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson. Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 Gophers ahead of Thursday’s opener.

Starting QB? Redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey

What we know:

When the Gophers’ offense takes the field, redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey will be making his first college start. He went 4-of-5 for 50 yards and a touchdown last year behind Max Brosmer. The consensus four-star recruit out of Arkansas has been tabbed the starter, and the leader of the offense.

"When you talk to him, he’s 20 years old. You feel like you’re talking to a 40-year-old. He’s way more mature than what his age says. He practices like a pro, prepares like a pro and that’s rare for a redshirt freshman," Fleck said.

New faces in the wide receiver room

Why you should care:

The Gophers’ skill positions will be led by returners Darius Taylor and Le’Meke Brockington. After that, grab a roster sheet for opening night.

Fleck added transfers Javon Tracy (Miami, Ohio) and Logan Loya (UCLA) to the wide receiver room. He’s also high on redshirt freshman Jalen Smith. The Mankato West standout has caught multiple long touchdowns from Lindsey in fall camp.

Offensive line shakeup

Offensive line changes:

The Gophers will have a new-look offensive line this season. Greg Johnson has moved from center to left guard. Ashton Beers is at center, while Nathan Roy and Dylan Ray jump into new roles, as do Marcellus Marshall and Kahlee Tafai.

What about the defense?

Big picture view:

The Gophers’ defense will be carried by the front seven. That’s led by Anthony Smith, Jalen Logan-Redding and Jaxon Howard on the line. At linebacker, it’s Maverick Baranowski, Devon Williams and Matt Kingsbury among others.

The questions are in the secondary, where Zaquan Bryan is the lone returning defensive back. They added Iowa transfer John Nestor, and newcomers Mike Gerald and Jaylen Bowden could get bigger roles. At safety, it’s all about Koi Perich, Kerry Brown and Darius Green.

Perich will play all three phases, at wide receiver on offense and in the return game on special teams.

Get to know Buffalo

The other side:

If Gophers’ fans go to Huntington Bank Stadium Thursday night expecting Buffalo to be a cakewalk, think again. The Bulls went 9-4 last season, have 10 starters back on defense and six on offense. The Gophers are currently 18.5-point favorites, but it’s the type of game where if they’re not ready to play from the opening kickoff, they could easily lose.

Buffalo enters the season a top-3 contender in the MAC.

You can watch Thursday night’s game on Fox Sports 1. It's a 7 p.m. kickoff.