Minnesota Zoo adds baby penguin to its flock

The Minnesota Zoo's penguin colony has announced its newest family member.

Penguins George and Skittles are the newest parents at the zoo, to the little one shown in the zoo’s announcement tweet over the weekend.

As the update states, for now, the young chick remains behind the scenes as he gets acquainted with a few members of the penguin colony.

