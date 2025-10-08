St. Thomas men's basketball pegged Summit League preseason favorite

The Brief The St. Thomas men's basketball team is the preseason favorite to win the Summit League, now in its first year of eligibility for the NCAA Tournament. The Tommies have 10 players back from a 24-win team that reached the Summit League Tournament title game. St. Thomas opens the brand new Lee and Peggy Anderson Arena on Nov. 8 against Army.



For the first time since its transition to Division I athletics, University of St. Thomas sports teams are eligible for a postseason starting this year.

March Madness for Tommies?

What we know:

That might be a reality soon for the Tommies’ men’s basketball team. St. Thomas won 24 games last season and finished second in the Summit League at 12-4. The Tommies reached the conference tournament title game last season, and because they weren’t eligible for the NCAA Tournament, Omaha got the league’s automatic bid.

With 10 players back from last year’s roster, St. Thomas is this year’s preseason favorite to win the league. Sophomore guard Nolan Minessale was voted the league’s Preseason Player of the Year, and Carter Bjerke was named All-Summit League First Team.

If they win the league tournament, they’ll hear their name on Selection Sunday.

"Now we know what it takes to get there and what it takes to finish that. Our goal is always to win the Summit League, we’re excited to potentially make it to March Madness, but we have to earn that," Bjerke said at Summit League Media Day.

Opening Lee and Penny Anderson Arena

Why you should care:

Another milestone for St. Thomas is coming in just a few short weeks. The Tommies will break in the new Lee and Penny Anderson Arena on Nov. 8 against Army, which is Lee Anderson’s alma mater.

The arena will seat about 5,300 for basketball fans. St. Thoms moved into its new digs on Wednesday.

"I had a chance to walk through there on Friday, our players will see it for the first time in five months when we move in. I think it’s as nice as anything in college basketball," coach John Tauer said. "It’s not the biggest, it’s 5,300 seats, but when you look at the amenities, it’s a place people are going to love watching basketball. It’s the next step for UST not just as a program, but as a university as a whole."

What's next:

The Tommies open the 2025-26 season at St. Mary’s (California) on Nov. 3. You can watch select St. Thomas games this year on FOX 9+.