Minnesota Twins hiring Derek Shelton as manager for 2026 season

The Brief The Minnesota Twins are hiring Derek Shelton as their manager for the 2026 season. Shelton was the bench coach for Paul Molitor and Rocco Baldelli in 2018 and 2019. Shelton was fired earlier this year after five seasons as the manager for the Pittsburgh Pirates.



The Minnesota Twins have their next manager to replace Rocco Baldelli, and the name is familiar to those who follow the team closely.

Twins hiring Derek Shelton

What they're saying:

FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich has confirmed the Twins are hiring Derek Shelton as the team’s next manager. Shelton was the Twins’ bench coach during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, working for both Paul Molitor and Baldelli.

The Twins’ fired Baldelli Sept. 29 after the team finished 70-92 and missed the American League Playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.

Who is Derek Shelton?

What we know:

Shelton is 55 years old and was the hitting coach for the Cleveland Indians from 2005-2009, then held the same position with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2010-2016. After working with the Twins, he spent five seasons as the manager for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

During that time, the Pirates finished fifth in the NL Central three times, and fourth twice. He was fired this season after a 12-26 start.

2020: 19-41

2021: 61-101

2022: 62-100

2023: 76-86

2024: 76-86

2025: 12-26 (Fired)

Baldelli out after 7 seasons

Why you should care:

The Twins announced on Sept. 29 Rocco Baldelli would not return as manager after seven seasons. Baldelli won 527 games with the Twins in seven seasons and led the franchise to three AL Central titles.

Baldelli was named the 14th manager in Twins’ history in October of 2018. His 527 wins are third in team history behind Tom Kelly and Ron Gardenhire. He led the Twins to three AL Central titles in 2019, 2020 and 2023. In 2023, the Twins ended an 18-game playoff losing streak, and a series losing that lasted two decades.