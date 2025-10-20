Alert issued for missing Bemidji teen and baby, could be in St. Paul

article

The Brief A 17-year-old girl and her infant son have been reported missing in Bemidji. Police say the mother and son were last seen getting into a sedan with LED lights on Saturday. Police say they could be in the Twin Cities



The Bemidji Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl and her infant son, who authorities say may be in the Twin Cities.

Missing mom and baby

What we know:

On Monday, the Minnesota BCA issued an alert on behalf of the Bemidji Police Department for 17-year-old Laura Wright and her infant son Kylo Wright.

The young mother and her seven-month-old son were last seen getting into a sedan with LED lights on Saturday and haven't been seen since. But, authorities suspect they may be in the St. Paul area.

Dig deeper:

Laura is 5-foot-4-inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and tattoos on her hands and left wrist. Kylo has brown eyes and black hair.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Laura or Kylo, you are asked to call 218-333-9111.