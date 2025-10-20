Alert issued for missing Bemidji teen and baby, could be in St. Paul
BEMIDJI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Bemidji Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl and her infant son, who authorities say may be in the Twin Cities.
Missing mom and baby
What we know:
On Monday, the Minnesota BCA issued an alert on behalf of the Bemidji Police Department for 17-year-old Laura Wright and her infant son Kylo Wright.
The young mother and her seven-month-old son were last seen getting into a sedan with LED lights on Saturday and haven't been seen since. But, authorities suspect they may be in the St. Paul area.
Dig deeper:
Laura is 5-foot-4-inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and tattoos on her hands and left wrist. Kylo has brown eyes and black hair.
What you can do:
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Laura or Kylo, you are asked to call 218-333-9111.