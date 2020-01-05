You like that? Cousins leads Vikings to 26-20 playoff win at Saints in overtime thriller

article

The Minnesota Vikings are headed to the NFC Divisional Playoffs in San Francisco after Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Rudolph for a 4-yard touchdown in overtime to claim a 26-20 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Cousins was 19-of-31 passing for 242 yards, and the biggest touchdown of his career with the Vikings. Dalvin Cook finished with 130 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in his first game back from a shoulder injury.

It's Cousins' first career playoff win.

"You just keep chasing the next mountain," Cousins said after the win.

The Vikings defense pressured Drew Brees all afternoon and kept the Saints’ offense in check, until they inevitably scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Cousins never let the Saints touch the ball in the extra session, with Cook’s help. Cousins hit Stefon Diggs on a slant for a key first down, and connected with Adam Thielen for a 43-yard play down to the New Orleans’ 2-yard line.

"You gotta take your shots when you're trying to win a game," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters after the game when asked about the throw to Thielen. "We wanted to go win, I told a bunch of defensive guys we're not leaving nothing in the bag."

After two Cook rushing attempts went nowhere, Cousins hit Rudolph on a fade in the end zone for the win. The $84 million quarterback, facing plenty of scrutiny for struggling in big games, engineered the 75-yard touchdown drive with the season on the line. For at least one week, the doubters are silenced.

The Vikings entered the game 7.5-point underdogs, but anything can happen in the playoffs.

"Really proud of the way we kept playing and found a way at the end," Cousins said.

The Vikings avoided disaster early, holding New Orleans to an early field goal after an Adam Thielen fumble on the opening drive. The Saints took a 10-3 lead in the second quarter after Taysom Hill hit Deonte Harris for a 50-yard gain, then Alvin Kamara scored from four yards out.

After answering with a field goal, Cousins engineered a scoring drive before the end of the first half, hitting Thielen twice for 32 yards. Cook scored from five yards out, and the Vikings led 13-10 at half. Cook had 104 total yards in the first half, and the defense held the Brees to 64 yards.

The Vikings increased their lead to 20-10 with three minutes left in the third quarter after Cook got his second touchdown of the game on 2nd and goal from the 1. The drive was set up after Cousins hit Thielen for 34 yards, then with Stefon Diggs for his first catch of the game down to the 1-yard line.

Minnesota had multiple chances in the fourth quarter to put the game away, but went conservative on offense and left the result in the hands of the defense against Brees and the Saints.

Brees wouldn’t go down without a fight. He hit Hill, who got behind safety Harrison Smith, for a 20-yard touchdown to get the Saints within 20-17 with 10:31 left. The Saints forced a Vikings’ punt, and Brees got them into field goal range. Will Lutz, who missed from 43 yards before the end of the first half, connected from 49 yards out to send the game to overtime at 20-20.

The Vikings dodged a major bullet late in regulation. The Saints appeared to score a go-ahead touchdown, recovering a Cook fumble and taking it for a touchdown. But the play game back after a review showed Cook's left knee and arm were down by contact just before the ball came loose.

The Vikings scratched their conservative plan in the fourth quarter, and put the game in Cousins’ hands in overtime. After Everson Griffen, who had 1.5 sacks on the day and pressured Brees most of the game, won the coin toss, Cousins took the Vikings down the field.

Thielen made his biggest of seven catches on the day for 43 yards down to the 2-yard line, and Cousins finished off the win with a fade route to Rudolph.

In the locker room celebration after the win, Cousins said it was a team effort, then was mobbed by his teammates after saying, “I’ve got three words for you: You like that?!”