Wolves trade Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham to Atlanta Hawks for Allen Crabbe

Jeff Teague’s time with the Minnesota Timberwolves has come to an end after 2.5 seasons in Minneapolis.

The Wolves announced Thursday they traded Teague and Treveon Graham to the Atlanta Hawks for guard Allen Crabbe. Teague is making $19 million in the in final year of a three-year, $57 million contract he signed with the Wolves as a free agent.

Teague has had ups and downs with the Wolves, playing just 42 games last year due to injuries. He’s made just 13 starts in 34 games this season, averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 assists per game. In two-plus seasons, Teague has averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 assists in 146 games with the Wolves.

Graham came to the Wolves this season after spending last year with the Brooklyn Nets. In 33 games and 20 starts this year, he’s averaging 5.2 points and three rebounds in about 20 minutes per game.

Crabbe, an expiring contract with the Hawks this season, has made one start in 28 games and is averaging 5.1 points per game while shooting 32.3 percent from the perimeter. He's a career 38.9 percent shooter from the perimeter.

Teague will serve as the back-up point guard to star Trae Young in Atlanta. Teague spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Hawks.

Despite being just 15-25 through 40 games, the Wolves are only 3.5 games out of the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.