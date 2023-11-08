Wolves star Karl Anthony Towns on his venture into filmmaking

Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns’ latest social justice venture comes through the silver screen as Towns is an executive producer for the short film "Forgiving Johnny."

The film details the life of a Los Angeles-based public defender Noah Cox and his client Johnny, an individual with developmental disabilities who faced a 20-year prison sentence after an altercation with his brother-in-law.

"Everyone deserves forgiveness," says Towns. "It’s something that’s kind of lacking nowadays, and it’s always not the popular option but, in grace, good people always finish with the best rewards."

