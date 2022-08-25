Wolves forward Taurean Prince arrested on warrant in Miami

article

Wolves forward Taurean Prince is in custody in Miami after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

According to the Miami-Dade jail roster, Prince was booked as a fugitive on an out-of-state warrant shortly before 8 p.m.

The Timberwolves have since put out a statement, reading: "We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."

FOX 9 has not yet been able to confirm the details of the warrant.

Prince joined the Wolves before the 2021-22 season, and was used mostly off the bench, but started eight games last season.