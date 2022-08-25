Wolves forward Taurean Prince arrested on warrant in Miami
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wolves forward Taurean Prince is in custody in Miami after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
According to the Miami-Dade jail roster, Prince was booked as a fugitive on an out-of-state warrant shortly before 8 p.m.
The Timberwolves have since put out a statement, reading: "We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."
FOX 9 has not yet been able to confirm the details of the warrant.
Prince joined the Wolves before the 2021-22 season, and was used mostly off the bench, but started eight games last season.