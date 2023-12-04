Wolves' Anthony Edwards practiced Monday, remains day-to-day

article

Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch says Anthony Edwards was in practice on Monday but remains day-to-day with a hip injury.

Edwards took a hard fall during the third quarter of Minnesota's 106-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Tuesday while going up for a dunk. He tried to stay in the game, but ultimately had to take himself out and headed straight to the locker room. Edwards watched the fourth quarter from the bench after scoring 21 points.

Without Edwards, the Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 101-90 last Thursday, and won at the Charlotte Hornets 123-117 on Saturday.

Finch went on to say that forward Jaden McDaniels "for sure" will not be available this week as he continues to recover from a right ankle injury.

The Timberwolves return to game action Wednesday at home against the San Antonio Spurs. They also travel to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, two regular season games added to the schedule after they went 3-1 in the NBA's In-Season Tournament, but it wasn't enough to advance to knockout play.

The Timberwolves have won four in a row and at 15-4, have the best record in the Western Conference over the Thunder.

CHRIS FINCH EARNS WESTERN CONFERENCE HONOR

Finch on Monday was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for October and November as the Timberwolves went 13-2 in November. That record is the best for any team in a month in Minnesota sports history. It's his first such award, and the third among Timberwolves' coaches as he joins Flip Saunders and Kevin McHale.

The team's 14-4 mark is the best 18-game stretch to open a season in franchise history. They're also 9-1 at Target Center this season, and their seven straight home wins to begin the season is the first time that's happened in franchise history.