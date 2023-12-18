Wolves’ Anthony Edwards issues statement after texts shown on social media

article

Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards released a statement on social media Monday after a series of text messages went public that he encouraged a woman who is carrying his child to have an abortion.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man. All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time," Edwards posted.

A text exchange made public indicates that Edwards is involved with Instagram model Paige Jordae. In the messages, she tells Edwards she is pregnant with his child. He encourages her to get an abortion, even offering her $100,000.

On the court, Edwards is one of the NBA’s best players so far this season as the Timberwolves are the top team in the Western Conference at 19-5. He’s missed three games with a hip injury, but in 21 games, is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He signed a four-year contract extension this offseason that's worth up to $260 million.

The Timberwolves are in Miami to face the Heat Monday night. Minnesota’s next home game is Thursday against the L.A. Lakers.