1 year later: How Minnesota's Helping Paws is honoring the Hortman family's legacy

The Brief Sunday marks one year since the loss of Melissa and Mark Hortman and Gilbert. Helping Paws and the Hortman family have launched new initiatives to honor their legacy. Donations and community support continue to fund assistance dog programs and legislative efforts.



The Helping Paws community is marking a year since the loss of Melissa and Mark Hortman and Gilbert, reflecting on a year of healing, gratitude and new beginnings.

Honoring the Hortman legacy through community support and new programs

What we know:

Helping Paws and the Hortman family have renamed the Veteran and First Responder Support Fund as the Hortman Heroes Fund. All donations made in honor of Melissa, Mark and Gilbert now go to this fund, supporting veterans and first responders who benefit from assistance dogs.

On March 28, Helping Paws’ breeding dog Petra welcomed nine healthy puppies, called the Guided by Gilbert Litter. These puppies were named in honor of Melissa, Mark and Gilbert, and were cared for by neighbors of the Hortman family during their first weeks. The puppies have now met the volunteers who will raise them as future assistance dogs.

Helping Paws has also partnered with Embrace Our Souls, whose Gilbert and Best Friend bracelets celebrate the special bond between people and their dogs, helping keep the Hortmans’ legacy alive.

What they're saying:

"The events of that day forever changed Minnesota and deeply affected the Helping Paws community. They also revealed something extraordinary: the strength, empathy, and love that exist within this community. Dogs have a unique way of teaching us how to care for ourselves and others. They remind us that connection, patience, and unconditional love matter. In many ways, the support we received reinforced what we have always known: the best assistance dogs begin with loving families, caring volunteers, and communities willing to invest their hearts in something bigger than themselves," Helping Paws said in a press release.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

The politically-motivated attacks killed Melissa and her husband, Mark, and both Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times at their Champlin home.

The accused shooter, Vance Boelter, pleaded guilty to all six federal charges and could serve two life sentences in prison, plus 40 years.