Wild Stanley Cup Playoff update: Game 4 set for Monday night

The Brief The Minnesota Wild got a much-needed 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series at Grand Casino Arena. The Wild now trails the series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Monday night in St. Paul. The Wild's stars set the tone in Game 3, with Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes each scoring first period goals. Kaprizov leads the NHL in postseason points (14) and assists (10).



The Minnesota Wild is back in its Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, now down 2-1 after a dominating 5-1 win in Game 3 Saturday night at Grand Casino Arena.

It was a game the Wild had to win, to avoid facing elimination in Game 4 Monday night. The NHL has released the schedule for the remainder of the series. With the Wild’s Game 3 win, the series will go a minimum of five games.

Wild vs. Avalanche series update

Timeline:

Game 4 – Monday, May 11, 7 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena (ESPN)

Game 5 – Wednesday, May 13, 7 p.m. at Ball Arena (TNT)

Game 6 (if necessary) – Friday, May 15, 7 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena (ESPN)

Game 7 (if necessary) – Sunday, May 17 at Ball Arena, (Time TBD, TNT)

Wild after Game 3 win over Avalanche: ‘We’re back in it’

Why you should care:

The Wild played Game 3 like they knew they had to win it, and their stars set the tone early. Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes scored first period goals to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead. Kaprizov now leads the NHL in playoff points (14) and assists (10).

Hughes scored a power play goal with a shot that beat Scott Wedgewood, after the Dallas netminder had lost his stick.

Ryan Hartman scored off a deflection in the second period as the Wild took a 3-0 lead, and Brock Faber deflected a shot in the net just 20 seconds after an Avalanche goal to give Minnesota a 4-1 lead late in the second period.

Matt Boldy scored his seventh goal of the playoffs on an empty net with four seconds left.

"I thought we came out with desperation. Tonight was a lot better, tonight was the way we play," Faber said.

"We’re back in it," said goalie Jesper Wallstedt, who made 35 saves.

What's next:

The Wild needs a win Monday night to even the series 2-2. If they lose, they face elimination at Colorado Wednesday night.