Wild-Golden Knights: How to watch Game 4

The Brief The Minnesota Wild hosts the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series Saturday afternoon, a 3 p.m. puck drop at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. A win Saturday puts the Golden Knights on the brink of elimination. The Wild hasn't won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.



How can I watch?

What we know:

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on TBS, which is available on satellite dish services, cable packages and streaming platforms.

What’s at stake

Why you should care:

The Wild got a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3 Thursday night in front of an electric atmosphere at Xcel Energy Center to grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. If the Wild wins Game 4, it would have a 3-1 lead and put the Golden Knights on the brink of elimination.

The first team to four wins in the series advances to the Western Conference Semifinals. The Wild is getting its best from their best players now that the roster is healthy for the playoffs. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals and three assists through three games. He’s scored two goals in two straight games, including a goal just before the second intermission Thursday that gave the Wild a 4-1 lead.

Matt Boldy has four goals and two assists through three games, and Ryan Hartman has three assists.

The schedule

Timeline:

Game 4 is Saturday afternoon. The series shifts back to Las Vegas for Game 5 Tuesday night.