Wild forward Ryan Hartman’s suspension shortened to 8 games

The Brief Ryan Hartman's 10-game suspension has been reduced to 8 games after he filed an appeal with the NHL. Hartman was suspended without pay for roughing Tim Stutzle in the faceoff circle back on Feb. 1. Hartman is eligible to return March 4 against the Seattle Kraken.



The NHL has reduced Ryan Hartman’s suspension from 10 to eight games after he filed an appeal with the league over the ruling.

The Minnesota Wild forward was suspended after a ruling by NHL Player Safety for a roughing call on Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle back on Feb. 1.

What happened

What we know:

The two were in the faceoff circle late in the second period, and the Wild trailing 3-0, when Hartman locked Stutzle’s stick, took an elbow to the back of his neck and drove him face first to the ice. Hartman was assessed a roughing penalty.

Hartman had a hearing with NHL Player Safety on Feb. 3, when he was suspended 10 games without pay. He filed an appeal, which was heard by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Feb. 14. Hartman is eligible to return March 4 against the Seattle Kraken.

In 48 games this season, Hartman has 48 points.

The schedule

What's next:

The Wild host the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Despite not having Kirill Kaprizov due to injury, the Wild is fourth in the Western Conference at 72 points.