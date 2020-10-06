Wild draft Austrian-born center Marco Rossi 9th overall

article

With the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, the Minnesota Wild selected Marco Rossi, a center from the Ottawa 67s in the OHL and an Austrian native.

Rossi, a 2001 birth year from Feldkirch, Austria, was ranked sixth in the NHL's Central Scouting ranking of North American skaters. He was classified as a North American because he played junior hockey in Ottawa.

Rossi led all Canadian Hockey League players with 120 points in 56 games, including 39 goals and 81 assists.

The Wild are scheduled to pick 39th overall in the second round Wednesday. The club currently does not have a third round pick but will pick 101st overall in the 4th round, 132nd in the 5th round, 163rd in the 6th round and 194th in the 7th round barring any trades.

General Manager Bill Guerin has made the Wild perhaps the most active front office in the NHL this fall, acquiring Blaine, Minn. native Nick Bjugstad from Florida, trading Eric Staal to Buffalo for Marcus Johansson, parting ways with longtime captain Mikko Koivu and trading goaltender Devan Dubnyk to San Jose.