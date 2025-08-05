Why Gophers QB Drake Lindsey compares his play to golf

The Brief Gophers QB Drake Lindsey hit Jalen Smith for a pair of long touchdowns at a practice on Tuesday open to media at Huntington Bank Stadium. Lindsey will be making his first college start Aug. 28 against Buffalo. He compared his up and down days of fall camp to golf. Darius Taylor and A.J. Turner were each named to the preseason list for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the top running back in college football.



The University of Minnesota football team opens its regular season in 23 days, on Aug. 28 against Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium.

When that night comes, Drake Lindsey will get his first college start at quarterback. Gophers’ fans got their first real look at Lindsey Saturday night at an open practice, where he hit Koi Perich for a 70+ yard gain.

Tuesday practice:

The Gophers practiced Tuesday in front of media at Huntington Bank Stadium. Lindsey hit Jalen Smith for touchdowns of 65 yards and 45 yards. Speaking with reporters after, Lindsey equated his play to golf as he’s had up and down days at fall camp. The former four-star recruit out of Arkansas is also a single-digit handicap on the golf course.

Because every shot is so different in golf, he can erase bad plays on the football field and focus on the next one.

"That’s a good reason why I love the game of golf. Every play is so independent. I think golf teaches me a lot of that too, every shot is so independent," Lindsey said. "When I come out here I just try to go one play at a time, trust my teammates and put the ball in a good spot."

Taylor, Turner get preseason honors

Why you should care:

Gophers’ running backs Darius Taylor and A.J. Turner each got preseason accolades on Tuesday. They were selected as preseason candidates for the Doak Walker Award, which goes annually to the top running back in college football.

Taylor got 11 starts last year for the Gophers and had 986 yards rushing, and a team-high 10 touchdowns. He also had 54 catches for 350 yards and two scores. Taylor led Minnesota last year with 1,336 all-purpose yards.

Turner transferred to Minnesota after three seasons at Marshall. He had 984 yards and six rushing touchdowns, as well as 13 catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns.

Gophers opener on Fox Sports 1

What's next:

Minnesota opens the 2025 regular season with a non-conference match-up against Buffalo under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. It's a game you can watch on Fox Sports 1. P.J. Fleck is entering Year 9 with the Gophers and is 56-39 overall, including 33-36 in Big Ten Play and 6-0 in bowl games.