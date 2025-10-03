Weekend Minnesota sports TV guide: Vikings in London, Gophers hockey on FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS - It’s a loaded weekend of sports on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, headlined by the opening weekend of Gophers men’s hockey, and a Sunday morning of Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 followed by the Vikings vs Cleveland Browns from London.
FRIDAY, OCT. 3
- 6:30 p.m. Pride on Ice Pregame Show (FOX 9)
- 7 p.m. Men’s Hockey: Michigan Tech at Minnesota (FOX 9)
- 7 p.m. Women’s Volleyball: Penn State at Nebraska (FOX 9+)
SATURDAY, OCT. 4
- 9 a.m. FOX 9 Gopher Pregame (FOX 9)
- 10 a.m. Big Noon Kickoff (FOX 9)
- 11 a.m. College Football: Wisconsin at Michigan (FOX 9)
- 1 p.m. College Football: Butler at St. Thomas (FOX 9+)
- 3 p.m. ALDS Game 1: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays (FOX 9)
- 6:30 p.m. College Football: Colorado at TCU (FOX 9)
- 6:30 p.m. Pride on Ice Pregame Show (FOX 9+)
SUNDAY, OCT. 5
- 7 a.m. Vikings Gameday Live (FOX 9)
- 8:30 a.m. NFL London Game: Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns
- 12 p.m. NFL on FOX: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
- 3 p.m. NFL on FOX: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals
- 10:30 p.m. Vikings Postgame Tonight
What's FOX 9+?:
With no subscriptions or fees, FOX 9+ is your FREE ticket to local sports, which reaches nearly two million homes.
FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.
In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.