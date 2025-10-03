Weekend Minnesota sports TV guide: Vikings in London, Gophers hockey on FOX 9

The Brief Sunday starts early with Vikings Gameday Live at 7 a.m. on FOX 9, followed by Vikings-Browns in London at 8:30 a.m. on FOX 9. It's opening weekend for Gopher men's hockey, Friday on FOX 9 and Saturday on FOX 9+. Catch ALDS Game 1 on FOX this Saturday.



It’s a loaded weekend of sports on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, headlined by the opening weekend of Gophers men’s hockey, and a Sunday morning of Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 followed by the Vikings vs Cleveland Browns from London.

FRIDAY, OCT. 3

6:30 p.m. Pride on Ice Pregame Show (FOX 9)

7 p.m. Men’s Hockey: Michigan Tech at Minnesota (FOX 9)

7 p.m. Women’s Volleyball: Penn State at Nebraska (FOX 9+)

SATURDAY, OCT. 4

9 a.m. FOX 9 Gopher Pregame (FOX 9)

10 a.m. Big Noon Kickoff (FOX 9)

11 a.m. College Football: Wisconsin at Michigan (FOX 9)

1 p.m. College Football: Butler at St. Thomas (FOX 9+)

3 p.m. ALDS Game 1: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays (FOX 9)

6:30 p.m. College Football: Colorado at TCU (FOX 9)

6:30 p.m. Pride on Ice Pregame Show (FOX 9+)

7 p.m. Men’s Hockey: Michigan Tech at Minnesota (FOX 9)

SUNDAY, OCT. 5

7 a.m. Vikings Gameday Live (FOX 9)

8:30 a.m. NFL London Game: Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns

12 p.m. NFL on FOX: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

3 p.m. NFL on FOX: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

10:30 p.m. Vikings Postgame Tonight

What's FOX 9+?:

With no subscriptions or fees, FOX 9+ is your FREE ticket to local sports, which reaches nearly two million homes.

FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.

In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.