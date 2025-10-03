Expand / Collapse search

Weekend Minnesota sports TV guide: Vikings in London, Gophers hockey on FOX 9

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 3, 2025 3:21pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9
Vikings: The logistics behind 2 straight international games

Vikings: The logistics behind 2 straight international games

FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich is in London as the Minnesota Vikings face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur. He spoke with Vikings Director of Team Operations Paul Martin about the amount of planning it took to get the team ready for two straight international games.

The Brief

    • Sunday starts early with Vikings Gameday Live at 7 a.m. on FOX 9, followed by Vikings-Browns in London at 8:30 a.m. on FOX 9.
    • It's opening weekend for Gopher men's hockey, Friday on FOX 9 and Saturday on FOX 9+.
    • Catch ALDS Game 1 on FOX this Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s a loaded weekend of sports on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, headlined by the opening weekend of Gophers men’s hockey, and a Sunday morning of Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 followed by the Vikings vs Cleveland Browns from London.

FRIDAY, OCT. 3

  • 6:30 p.m. Pride on Ice Pregame Show (FOX 9)
  • 7 p.m. Men’s Hockey: Michigan Tech at Minnesota (FOX 9)
  • 7 p.m. Women’s Volleyball: Penn State at Nebraska (FOX 9+)

SATURDAY, OCT. 4

  • 9 a.m. FOX 9 Gopher Pregame (FOX 9)
  • 10 a.m. Big Noon Kickoff (FOX 9)
  • 11 a.m. College Football: Wisconsin at Michigan (FOX 9)
  • 1 p.m. College Football: Butler at St. Thomas (FOX 9+)
  • 3 p.m. ALDS Game 1: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays (FOX 9)
  • 6:30 p.m. College Football: Colorado at TCU (FOX 9)
  • 6:30 p.m. Pride on Ice Pregame Show (FOX 9+)
  • 7 p.m. Men’s Hockey: Michigan Tech at Minnesota (FOX 9)

SUNDAY, OCT. 5

  • 7 a.m. Vikings Gameday Live (FOX 9)
  • 8:30 a.m. NFL London Game: Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns
  • 12 p.m. NFL on FOX: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets 
  • 3 p.m. NFL on FOX: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals
  • 10:30 p.m. Vikings Postgame Tonight

What's FOX 9+?:

With no subscriptions or fees, FOX 9+ is your FREE ticket to local sports, which reaches nearly two million homes.

FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.

In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

SportsEntertainment