Weekend Minnesota sports TV guide: Men's and women's college hockey on FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's another busy weekend of sports on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, headlined by the World Series and college hockey.
Friday, Oct. 24
- 2 p.m. - Providence at St. Thomas women's hockey on FOX 9+
- 6:30 p.m. - Pride on Ice Gopher Hockey pregame show on FOX 9+ and FOX LOCAL
- 7 p.m. - University of Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota men's hockey on FOX 9+
- 7 p.m. - World Series Game 1: LA at Toronto
- 11 p.m. - Providence at St. Thomas men's hockey on FOX 9 (tape delayed)
Saturday, Oct. 25
- 9 a.m. - Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL
- 11 a.m. - UCLA at Indiana college football on FOX 9
- 2:30 p.m. - BYU at Iowa State college football on FOX 9
- 3 p.m. - Minnesota at University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey on FOX 9+
- 7 p.m. - World Series Game 2: LA Dodgers at Toronto on FOX 9
- 7 p.m. - Minnesota at University of Minnesota Duluth on FOX 9+
Sunday, Oct. 26
- Noon - New York Giants at Philadelphia on FOX 9
How to watch FOX 9+:
With no subscriptions or fees, FOX 9+ is your FREE ticket to local sports, which reaches nearly two million homes.
FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.
In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.