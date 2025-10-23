Expand / Collapse search

Weekend Minnesota sports TV guide: Men's and women's college hockey on FOX 9

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 23, 2025 11:07am CDT
The Brief

    • It's a busy sports weekend on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, kicking off on Friday with St. Thomas hockey and the World Series.
    • Saturday's schedule features the Gopher Pregame Show, and men's and women's hockey.
    • On Sunday, tune into NFL football on FOX 9.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's another busy weekend of sports on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, headlined by the World Series and college hockey.

Friday, Oct. 24

  • 2 p.m. - Providence at St. Thomas women's hockey on FOX 9+
  • 6:30 p.m. - Pride on Ice Gopher Hockey pregame show on FOX 9+ and FOX LOCAL
  • 7 p.m. - University of Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota men's hockey on FOX 9+
  • 7 p.m. - World Series Game 1: LA at Toronto
  • 11 p.m. - Providence at St. Thomas men's hockey on FOX 9 (tape delayed)

Saturday, Oct. 25

  • 9 a.m. - Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL
  • 11 a.m. - UCLA at Indiana college football on FOX 9
  • 2:30 p.m. - BYU at Iowa State college football on FOX 9
  • 3 p.m. - Minnesota at University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey on FOX 9+
  • 7 p.m. - World Series Game 2: LA Dodgers at Toronto on FOX 9
  • 7 p.m. - Minnesota at University of Minnesota Duluth on FOX 9+

Sunday, Oct. 26

  • Noon - New York Giants at Philadelphia on FOX 9

How to watch FOX 9+

With no subscriptions or fees, FOX 9+ is your FREE ticket to local sports, which reaches nearly two million homes.

FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.

In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

