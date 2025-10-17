Weekend Minnesota sports TV guide: Gopher football, Vikings vs. Eagles on FOX 9
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's another busy weekend of sports on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, headlined by the Gopher football game on Friday and the Vikings game on Sunday.
Friday, Oct. 17
- 3 p.m. - The Afternoon Shift Gopher tailgate show on FOX LOCAL
- 5:30 p.m. - Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9
- 7 p.m. - Nebraska and Minnesota college football on FOX 9
- 7 p.m. - Minnesota at North Dakota men's hockey on FOX 9+
Saturday, Oct. 18
- 11 a.m. - Washington at Michigan college football on FOX 9
- 1 p.m. - Valparaiso at St. Thomas college football on FOX 9+
- 3 p.m. - Texas Tech at Arizona State college football on FOX 9
- 6 p.m. - Minnesota at North Dakota men's hockey on FOX 9+
- 7 p.m. - Utah at BYU college football on FOX 9
Sunday, Oct. 19
- 9:30 a.m. - Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9
- Noon - Philadelphia at Minnesota on FOX 9
- 3 p.m. - Green Bay at Arizona on FOX 9
- 2 p.m. - Ohio State at Minnesota women's hockey on FOX 9+
How to watch FOX 9+
How to watch FOX 9+:
With no subscriptions or fees, FOX 9+ is your FREE ticket to local sports, which reaches nearly two million homes.
FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.
In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.