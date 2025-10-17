Weekend Minnesota sports TV guide: Gopher football, Vikings vs. Eagles on FOX 9

article

The Brief The busy sports weekend on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ kicks off Friday, with Gopher football and college hockey. Saturday's schedule features plenty of college football and Gopher men's hockey. On Sunday, watch Vikings GameDay Live and the Vikings game on FOX 9.



It's another busy weekend of sports on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, headlined by the Gopher football game on Friday and the Vikings game on Sunday.

Friday, Oct. 17

3 p.m. - The Afternoon Shift Gopher tailgate show on FOX LOCAL

5:30 p.m. - Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9

7 p.m. - Nebraska and Minnesota college football on FOX 9

7 p.m. - Minnesota at North Dakota men's hockey on FOX 9+

Saturday, Oct. 18

11 a.m. - Washington at Michigan college football on FOX 9

1 p.m. - Valparaiso at St. Thomas college football on FOX 9+

3 p.m. - Texas Tech at Arizona State college football on FOX 9

6 p.m. - Minnesota at North Dakota men's hockey on FOX 9+

7 p.m. - Utah at BYU college football on FOX 9

Sunday, Oct. 19

9:30 a.m. - Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9

Noon - Philadelphia at Minnesota on FOX 9

3 p.m. - Green Bay at Arizona on FOX 9

2 p.m. - Ohio State at Minnesota women's hockey on FOX 9+

How to watch FOX 9+

How to watch FOX 9+:

With no subscriptions or fees, FOX 9+ is your FREE ticket to local sports, which reaches nearly two million homes.

FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.

In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.