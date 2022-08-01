Expand / Collapse search

Watch live on FOX 9: Vikings hold first padded practice of 2022 season

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Updated 12:07PM
Minnesota Vikings rookies took the practice field for the first time on Friday for minicamp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are on Day five of training camp at TCO Performance Center, and on Monday, they put on the pads for the first time this season.

The Vikings are having their first padded practice of the 2022 season, and you can watch it live on FOX 9 and online. Fox 9’s Jim Rich and Dawn Mitchell will be out at the practice from 2:15-4:15 p.m. with live reports, and you’ll hear from members of the Vikings Entertainment Network.

The Vikings worked out three days at TCO Performance Center last week, and practiced without pads last Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Saturday, they held their first workout in front of more than 3,500 fans in Eagan as part of the NFL’s "Back Together Saturday."

The Vikings had an off day Sunday, and are back at it this week for their first full week of training camp under new coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The ownership group made wholesale changes after going 8-9 last season and missing the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year, and third time in four seasons.

Watch the Vikings first padded practice of 2022 on FOX 9 at 2:15 p.m.