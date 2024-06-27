Watch every goal in Minnesota Aurora FC’s 7-0 win at Bavarian United

Minnesota Aurora FC continued its regular season dominance with a 7-0 win at Bavarian United Thursday night, a game you could only see by streaming on FOX 9 online or the FOX Local app.

With the win, Aurora clinches a playoff berth and the Heartland Division title for the third straight season. Minnesota Aurora FC improves to 9-0-2 on the season, with one road game remaining.

Aurora got three goals in a 13-minute span to lead 3-0 at the half. Saige Wimes scored in the 27th minute, Katie Duong scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute and Mariah Nguyen scored in the 41st minute.

Aurora didn’t take the foot off the gas, getting three more goals in a 20-minute span in the second half. Wimes’ second goal of the night gave Aurora a 4-0 lead in the 52nd minute. Four minutes later, Sophie French’s first goal gave Minnesota a 5-0 lead. She added a goal off a corner kick 16 minutes later for a 6-0 lead.

Giada Zhou had the final highlight, sending a blast from well outside the penalty area over the Bavarian United keeper for a goal and 7-0 lead in the 86th minute.

Minnesota Aurora FC scored in bunches, and it also got three saves from Taylor Kane, including a diving stop in the second half. She got her sixth clean sheet of the season.