Watch every goal in Minnesota Aurora FC’s 7-0 win at Bavarian United

By
Published  June 27, 2024 9:38pm CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
FOX 9

Giada Zhou blast gives Aurora 7-0 lead at Bavarian

Giada Zhou scored on a rocket from outside the penalty area to give Minnesota Aurora FC at 7-0 lead at Bavarian United.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora FC continued its regular season dominance with a 7-0 win at Bavarian United Thursday night, a game you could only see by streaming on FOX 9 online or the FOX Local app.

With the win, Aurora clinches a playoff berth and the Heartland Division title for the third straight season. Minnesota Aurora FC improves to 9-0-2 on the season, with one road game remaining.

Aurora got three goals in a 13-minute span to lead 3-0 at the half. Saige Wimes scored in the 27th minute, Katie Duong scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute and Mariah Nguyen scored in the 41st minute.

Saige Wimes gives Minnesota Aurora 1-0 lead at Bavarian

Saige Wimes scored off an assist from Mariah Nguyen in the 27th minute to give Minnesota Aurora FC at 1-0 lead at Bavarian United Thursday night.

Katie Duong PK goal gives Aurora 2-0 lead at Bavarian

Katie Duong scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute to give Minnesota Aurora FC a 2-0 lead at Bavarian Thursday night.

Mariah Nguyen gives Aurora 3-0 lead at Bavarian

Mariah Nguyen scored in the 40th minute to give Minnesota Aurora FC at 3-0 lead at Bavarian United.

Aurora didn’t take the foot off the gas, getting three more goals in a 20-minute span in the second half. Wimes’ second goal of the night gave Aurora a 4-0 lead in the 52nd minute. Four minutes later, Sophie French’s first goal gave Minnesota a 5-0 lead. She added a goal off a corner kick 16 minutes later for a 6-0 lead.

Saige Wimes' 2nd goal gives Aurora 4-0 lead at Bavarian

Saige Wimes scored her second goal of the night to give Minnesota Aurora FC a 4-0 lead at Bavarian United in the second half.

Sophie French gives Aurora 5-0 lead at Bavarian

Sophie French scored in the second half to give Minnesota Aurora FC a 5-0 lead at Bavarian United Thursday night.

Minnesota Aurora FC keeper Taylor Kane makes diving save

Minnesota Aurora FC keeper Taylor Kane makes a tremendous diving save in the second half at Bavarian United Thursday night.

Sophie French header gives Aurora 6-0 lead

Sophie French's second goal of the night, a header off a corner kick, gave Minnesota Aurora FC a 6-0 lead at Bavarian United.

Giada Zhou had the final highlight, sending a blast from well outside the penalty area over the Bavarian United keeper for a goal and 7-0 lead in the 86th minute.

Minnesota Aurora FC scored in bunches, and it also got three saves from Taylor Kane, including a diving stop in the second half. She got her sixth clean sheet of the season.