Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: ‘I’m definitely sick of 80, 90-yard games’

The Brief The Vikings face the Rams on Thursday Night Football coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions Justin Jefferson is ready to have a breakout game on national TV, he has just one 100-yard game this season Sam Darnold is downplaying his return to California after leading the Vikings to a 5-1 start



Justin Jefferson sounds like he’s ready to have his biggest game of the season at the L.A. Rams, and it would be on the national stage.

Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings don’t have much time to lament their first loss of the season. They’re on the road to face the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Jefferson has one 100-yard game this season, it was a Week 2 win over the San Francisco 49ers where he had four catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. He’s ready for that to change.

"It’s right there. I’m definitely sick of having these 80, 90-yard games. I definitely gotta get over that hump of 100 yards, that’s definitely my plan. If you see it on tape, the explosive plays are all over the field, not just me," Jefferson said. "It’s going to be one of these games that we’re going to show the world what we’re really capable of. Hopefully it’s Thursday night."

Why it matters

Jefferson has 29 career 100-yard games in 66 starts. His single-game career-high is 223 yards at the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of 2022.

If you ask Jefferson, the Vikings should’ve already been on national television by now. Their 5-1 start is proof of that when most outside TCO Performance Center thought it would be a tough season from a record standpoint. Now, they’re among the best teams in the NFC.

"Been ready, honestly we feel like we should’ve already been put on that platform. We’re going to have to wake some people up," Jefferson said. "We’re going to have to be that team that no one is counting on to be good and expecting to be the team we are today."

Darnold downplays return to California

Sam Darnold has already played two of his former teams this season: The San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. This week, the California native and former USC standout is heading back home to face the L.A. Rams. He is, though, being inundated with ticket requests.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, he largely downplayed the game despite helping lead the Vikings to a 5-1 start. He has 12 touchdowns and just five interceptions in six starts.

"We’re excited to play football. I’m always excited to just go out there and play football with my teammates. Other than that, it’s another game, it’s another great opportunity," Darnold said. "I think for us it’s just the next one, that’s our mentality, that’s how it’s been all year. The beauty of a short week is you don’t have a ton of time to think about narratives."