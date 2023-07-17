Vikings WR Justin Jefferson gets 99 rating on Madden 2024

article

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards last season, and now the most popular football game video franchise that exists has him at the top.

Madden NFL 2024 released on Monday that Jefferson now has a 99 rating in the game. No player has a perfect 100, so 99 is the highest a player can get. He had 125 catches for 1,809 yards last season, flirting with Calvin Johnson’s single-season NFL record of 1,964.

"Y’all have no idea what it means to be a 99 in Madden!! Since I was a 7 y/o I been creating my own player making him a 99 and now I don’t have to…" Jefferson posted to Twitter Monday morning.

It’s the latest accolade Jefferson can add. Last week, he won an ESPY for Play of the Year for his 1-handed catch on 4th-and-18 at Buffalo last season that kept the Vikings’ win over the Bills in overtime alive. The Vikings drafted Jefferson with the first round pick they got from Buffalo in exchange for Stefon Diggs.

In three seasons, Jefferson has 324 catches for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns. Jefferson is due to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL when it comes time for a contract extension. He said back at mandatory minicamp he will be at training camp and will not hold out if he can’t reach a new contract agreement with the Vikings before the 2023 season.

The Vikings report to TCO Performance Center in Eagan next week, and the first practice open to the public is Saturday, July 29.