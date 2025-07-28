Vikings WR Justin Jefferson earns third career 99 Madden rating

The Brief Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has earned a 99 rating on Madden for the third time in his career. He's the only player in franchise history to do so, and is a two-time First-Team All-Pro pick. He's the only player in franchise history to have three 1,500 receiving yard seasons, and three 100-yard catch seasons.



For the third time in his career, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been selected as one of the best players in the Madden 2026 football video game.

Justin Jefferson earns 99 rating on Madden

What we know:

The Vikings announced Monday morning Jefferson earned a "99 rating." The others in this year’s "99 Club" include Lane Johnson, Lamar Jackson, Ja’Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, Josh Allen and Myles Garrett.

Jefferson is one of three returning "99 Club" members, and is the only player in Vikings’ history to get it three times.

Jefferson’s career

Why you should care:

Jefferson is the only receiver in Vikings’ franchise history to have three seasons of at least 1,500 receiving yards. He’s also the only receiver in franchise history to catch at least 100 passes three times.

Jefferson got the nod with an announcement from former Vikings’ legends John Randle and Cris Carter.

In five seasons, Jefferson has 495 catches for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns. He was a First-Team All-Pro pick last year. He’s a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Jefferson sidelined

Dig deeper:

Jefferson has not been on the field at Vikings’ training camp after suffering a minor left hamstring strain during practice last Thursday. He was smiling and joking with reporters after practice, saying he’ll be fine. He did not practice Friday, or Saturday when they were in front of fans for the first time.

The Vikings say Jefferson will be evaluated some time this week. They’re in pads for the first time on Monday at TCO Performance Center.