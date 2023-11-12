Vikings without Jaren Hall, K.J. Osborn against Saints

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in a game you can watch on FOX 9, and they’ll be without Jaren Hall and K.J. Osborn.

Both are inactive against the Saints after leaving last week’s win at Atlanta due to concussions. Hall left early in the first quarter after taking a hard hit just short of the goal line. Osborn left after taking a big hit over the middle of the field while trying to make a catch, and had to be carted off the field.

Without Hall, Joshua Dobbs is making his first start with the Vikings. He was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after accounting for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win over the Falcons. Dobbs, fresh off a trade to Minnesota from Arizona after Kirk Cousins’ season-ending Achilles injuiry, led the game-winning drive with two minutes to play.

Osborn’s absence means the Vikings’ receivers Sunday will be Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson and N’Keal Harry. Justin Jefferson has not yet been activated from injured reserve, though the Vikings opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. He’ll miss his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury.

If Dobbs were to get hurt or have to leave the game, Sean Mannion would be the No. 2 quarterback. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is active and will play after suffering an injury to his ribs last Sunday.

The Vikings are also without Lewis Cine, Brian Asamoah, Nick Muse, Dean Lowry and Hakeem Adeniji.

Minnesota is seeking its fifth straight win, and sixth in the last seven games, after an 0-3 start. The win streak has the Vikings firmly back in the NFC Playoff picture, in the No. 7 spot with eight regular season games remaining.