Vikings without Ezra Cleveland, Asamoah, Nwangwu Sunday at Packers

The Minnesota Vikings are at Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday, and are looking for a 2-0 start in the NFC North Division, a game you can watch on FOX 9.

For the second straight week, they will not have left guard Ezra Cleveland. He will miss his second straight game with a toe injury, which means Dalton Risner is set to get his second straight start. He got his first start with the Vikings against the San Francisco 49ers, and the Vikings didn’t allow a single sack on Kirk Cousins against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The Vikings are also without linebacker Brian Asamoah, and kick returner Kene Nwangwu. Other inactives include Nick Muse, NaJee Thompson and Hakeem Adeniji. T.J. Hockenson is active and is expected to play after being injured twice on Monday night. He had his right foot and ankle taped during the week at TCO Performance Center.

After being a healthy scratch the last two games, Lewis Cine is active. In one of the weirder stats of the season, the Vikings are also still seeking their first rushing touchdown. All of their scores have either come through the air, or on defense.

The Vikings can get back to .500 for the first time all season with a win at Lambeau Field. They can also inch closer to the Detroit Lions atop the NFC North after an 0-3 start, and it would be their fourth win in five games after an 0-3 start. The Packers are 2-4 and have lost three straight games.