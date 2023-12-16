Vikings without Alexander Mattison, Brian O'Neill Saturday at Bengals

article

The Minnesota Vikings are at the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday afternoon in a match-up of back-up quarterbacks, and they’ll be without their starting running back and at least one offensive lineman.

Running back Alexander Mattison will miss Saturday’s game with an ankle sprain. He leads the Vikings with 660 yards in 13 games, and is averaging nearly four yards per carry. Without Mattison, the Vikings turn to Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu. If there’s an additional injury, the Vikings have elevated Myles Gaskin from the practice squad for Saturday’s game.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill is also out after suffering a sprained ankle against the Las Vegas Raiders. Blake Brandel likely starts in his place, and the Vikings are hopeful to have Ed Ingram back after missing the Raiders’ game with a hip injury.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and offensive lineman Chris Reed are both questionable. Jefferson said earlier this week he’s playing Saturday after having to be hospitalized in Las Vegas. He took a hard hit from Marcus Epps, and was taken by ambulance after a chest injury to be evaluated for internal bleeding, internal injuries and cracked or broken ribs. He was cleared and flew home with the team.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Thursday rookie Jaren Hall will serve as the back-up quarterback to Nick Mullens, and Joshua Dobbs will be the emergency quarterback and not count towards the active roster. Mullens was named the starter earlier this week after leading the Vikings on a fourth quarter drive for the only points of the game in a 3-0 win over the Raiders.

Mullens was 9-of-13 for 83 yards and came in with 9:10 to play, after O’Connell benched Dobbs.

The Bengals are also starting a back-up quarterback in former Viking Jake Browning, with Joe Burrow out for the season. Minnesota is 7-6 on the season and is two games behind the Detroit Lions with four games left, including a pair against the Lions. If the Vikings win their final four games, they win the NFC North Division for the second straight year under O’Connell and earn a home playoff game.

The Vikings are currently in the No. 6 spot in the NFC, one game ahead of the Green Bay Packers. The Lions face the Denver Broncos.