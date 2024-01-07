Vikings without 7 starters in Sunday’s regular season finale at Detroit

article

The Minnesota Vikings will close out the 2023 regular season Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, and they’ll be without at least seven starters.

The Vikings need a win over the Lions, and a lot of help, to reach the NFC Playoffs for the second straight season under Kevin O’Connell. Detroit already clinched the NFC North Division title, its first in 30 years, and is still playing for the No. 2 seed.

Here’s what needs to happen for the Vikings to keep playing football next week:

Vikings win over Lions

Bears beat Packers

Falcons beat Saints or Cardinals beat Seahawks

Before kickoff Sunday, the Vikings have about a three percent chance to make the playoffs. They’ll face the Lions with a thin secondary. Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder), Byron Murphy Jr. (knee) and Theo Jackson (toe) are all out for Sunday’s game. That leaves Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans at defensive back, and Lewis Cine as a back-up safety.

Jalen Nailor is out with a concussion, and Brian O’Neill (ankle) is also out. Ed Ingram (shoulder) was declared inactive 90 minutes before kickoff, leaving the Vikings without two starting offensive linemen.

Nick Mullens will get his fourth start of the season with the Vikings clinging to their slim playoff hopes. He led Minnesota’s only touchdown drive in a 33-10 loss to the Packers on New Year’s Eve as Jaren Hall was benched at half. He also led the Vikings to their only points in a 3-0 win at Las Vegas after Joshua Dobbs was benched in the fourth quarter.

Mullens has thrown for 910 yards in four games this season, and has five touchdowns, but turnovers have been the problem. He has six interceptions, including four in a Christmas Eve loss to the Lions. Dobbs will be the back-up, and Hall will be the emergency quarterback.

Despite missing seven games with a hamstring injury, Justin Jefferson can eclipse 1,000 yards for the season with 118 against the Lions on Sunday. The Vikings enter Sunday's game having lost five of their last six after recovering from a 1-4 start and losing Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury.