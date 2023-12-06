Vikings will start Joshua Dobbs Sunday at Raiders

article

The Minnesota Vikings are back from their bye week and getting ready to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and Joshua Dobbs will be their starting quarterback.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center they are sticking with Dobbs despite his four interceptions in a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Dobbs led a 31-28 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons just four days after coming to Minnesota via trade, after Jaren Hall went down with a concussion.

Dobbs also helped lead the Vikings to a 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints, but he also now has five interceptions and three lost fumbles in four games. Dobbs should get some help offensively with star receiver Justin Jefferson expected to return for the first time in seven games from a hamstring injury.

The Vikings considered making a change at quarterback during the team’s bye week, but ultimately decided to stick with Dobbs. Nick Mullens is expected to be the back-up, and Hall will be the emergency quarterback at Las Vegas.

The Vikings are 6-6 and looking to snap a two-game skid with a win over the Raiders, and stay in the thick of the NFC Playoff conversation. With five regular season games left, Minnesota is currently in the No. 6 spot.