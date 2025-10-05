Did Will Reichard’s 4th quarter missed field goal hit camera cable?

The Brief Will Reichard missed his first kick of the season Sunday against the Browns in London, but the 51-yard try appeared to hit a camera cable and veer wide right. It happened with 9:46 left in regulation, and the Vikings down 17-14. If it did hit the cable, Reichard should've gotten another try. The Vikings eventually won 21-17 on Carson Wentz's touchdown pass to Jordan Addison with 25 seconds remaining.



The Minnesota Vikings are coming home from London 3-2 after a 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur, but not without some fourth quarter dramatics.

Will Reichard’s 4th quarter field goal

What we know:

The Vikings were down 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, and Will Reichard came on for what would’ve been a 51-yard, game-tying field goal. With 9:46 left in regulation, his kick took a hard right turn mid-air, and missed. It was his first miss of the season.

But should he have gotten another chance? A slow-motion replay indicates the football hits a video cable tracking the kick, and the ball changes trajectory, sailing wide of the right upright. No referee or replay official saw it live, so play went on with the Vikings trailing 17-14.

The Vikings eventually got the 21-17 win after Carson Wentz hit Jordan Addison for a 12-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left. Had that play not happened, Reichard’s miss would’ve been an awful way for the Vikings to fall to 3-2 heading to the bye week.

NFL didn’t have clear view of kick

Why you should care:

For Reichard to have gotten a re-do on his kick, the NFL needed clear evidence the ball deflected off the cable. League officials said after the game there wasn’t one.

The same rule applies for any kicks that hit a scoreboard or other video source. The play is dead, and redone.

Eagles next

What's next:

The Vikings have their bye next week, and it couldn’t come at a better time with the team still bit by the injury bug. The Vikings host the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.