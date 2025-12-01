Vikings waive WR Adam Thielen after being healthy scratch at Seattle

The Brief Less than 24 hours after being a healthy scratch at the Seattle Seahawks, the Vikings waived wide receiver Adam Thielen at his own request. Thielen says his 12th NFL season will be his last, and he wants to play for a contending team. The Vikings made a trade with the Carolina Panthers in August to bring Thielen back. He was essentially depth as Jordan Addison served a three-game suspension.



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was a healthy scratch in a 26-0 loss at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours later, the team waived the Minnesota native at his own request.

Adam Thielen inactive at Seattle

What we know:

Thielen was a surprise inactive 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, and he was a healthy scratch. Thielen did not appear on the injury report all week leading up to the game, and didn’t carry an injury designation on the final injury report. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the loss Thielen being inactive was a coach’s decision to have depth at other positions.

Vikings waive Adam Thielen

Why you should care:

The Vikings waived Thielen on Monday, at his own request. The Vikings acquired him in a preseason trade with the Carolina Panthers, sending them a fourth round pick. Thielen had eight catches for 69 yards in 11 games, essentially serving as depth while Jordan Addison served a three-game suspension.

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released a statement on Monday.

"Last week, Adam’s representation approached the team and asked if we would be willing to release Adam, expressing his desire to play a bigger role in the remaining weeks of what he has indicated will be his final NFL season. Following discussions through the weekend and out of respect for Adam, we have agreed to give him the opportunity to pursue more playing time elsewhere. Adam is one of the all-time great Vikings, and we wish him and his family continued success."

Adam Thielen releases statement

What they're saying:

Thielen gave his reaction on social media Monday, saying his 12th NFL season will be his last, and he wants to play for a playoff contender. The Vikings are far from that, at 4-8 and losers of their last four, and six of their past seven games.

"This is tremendously difficult for me to write and certainly not how any of us imagined this would go. As a Minnesota native, putting on this uniform over the years and representing this community both on and off the field has always meant that much more to me. This team is in my bones, it’s in my heart and it’s part of my DNA. I will ALWAYS be a Minnesota Viking," Thielen said.

Thielen added, "Since this past spring, I knew this was going to be my last season playing in the National Football League. Given that, the Vikings allowed me the opportunity to go compete elsewhere for the last few weeks of my career. Minnesota will always be our home and we are incredibly grateful to the Wilf family, Kwesi, KO, Rob and everyone in the Vikings’ organization for bringing us back in August. This organization means the world to us from top down and this locker room is filled with true professionals. With gratitude and love and I’ll be back to retire."

Kevin O'Connell reacts

What they're saying:

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell reacted to Thielen's release at his Monday news conference at TCO Performance Center.

"What I will say is how much I appreciate Adam, what he means to me and the organization. Me personally, I think Adam Thielen is a special person and player. I just wish him nothing but the best. We wanted to make sure after some dialogue and things that we accommodated that," O'Connell said. "There was zero negativity to the conversations. It was more so the competitor in him and he wants to finish this thing off the right way."

What's next:

The Vikings host the Washington Commanders next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and we wait to see if J.J. McCarthy will return from the concussion protocol.