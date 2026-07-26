Vikings training camp: Who wins the QB competition?

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings have their first open practice of training camp on Saturday, Aug. 1, at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The top storyline entering camp is the quarterback competition between Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz. We don't know when Kevin O'Connell will decide who the starter is, or what the timeline for the decision is.



It’s late July, which means football season is almost here.

Vikings training camp

What we know:

The Minnesota Vikings hold their first open practice of training camp at TCO Performance Center on Saturday, Aug. 1. Vikings’ rookies and select veterans report to Eagan on Sunday, while the rest of the team arrives on Tuesday.

The top storyline going into training camp, until a decision is made, will be the quarterback competition. Kevin O’Connell has stood by having an open competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy, with Carson Wentz a dark horse third option. Former Vikings’ long snapper Mike Morris joined FOX 9 Sports Now to weigh in.

Who will win the job? Is it actually a competition?

"It’s going to be interesting, if it’s a competition at all. Are we in agreement that it is going to be a legitimate competition between the two quarterbacks?" Morris said. "It’s the absolute best idea. It’s the only way the cream rises to the top, is to pit it against each other. Let them compete."

The case for Murray, McCarthy, Wentz

Why you should care:

Murray signed with the Vikings in free agency for the veteran minimum, after his release from the Arizona Cardinals. He made just five starts last season, but threw for more than 3,800 yards and 21 touchdowns two years ago. Murray didn’t come to Minnesota to stand on the sideline, he signed to play. So is the job his to lose?

"He’s got to come in and take his football seriously. He’s been able to get by on talent alone, he’s very gifted, the most gifted of all three." Morris said. "He’s got incredible speed, a huge arm. He needs to learn the entire offense and put himself in a position to beat out J.J. McCarthy."

McCarthy went 6-4 as the starter last year, missing seven games with a concussion, ankle injury and broken bone in his throwing hand. He threw for 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns, but was inconsistent at times. His biggest issue was availability.

Now he’s in his third season, and will have to earn the job in training camp.

"J.J. has been somewhat of a disappointment, yet a big surprise in finding out he is a pretty good athlete. He’s gotta figure out the other side of it, being responsible enough to show up every day and perform and compete every day. Get in there and be a pro," Morris said. "Take care of your body, that’s what he needs to get better at."

Wentz came back after signing a one-year deal with the Vikings last season. He made five starts in McCarthy’s absence, throwing for 1,216 yards and six touchdowns. Wentz is the dark horse of the competition, but can’t be ruled out. He’s also at a deficit if he’s not getting reps with the first-team offense. Murray and McCarthy have split those reps.

The decision

What we don't know:

The other piece of the competition is when O’Connell makes the decision on the starter. Will it be during joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens? Will it be during the preseason? Will it be the Wednesday before Week 1? O’Connell doesn’t have to make that public, as long as the team knows who the quarterback is.