Vikings training camp: Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy will compete for starting QB job

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings start training camp this week at TCO Performance Center. The first practice open to fans is Saturday afternoon. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will compete for the starting quarterback job. Ahead of camp, the Vikings added free agent Jamal Adams to the defense, and Brian O'Neill signed a four-year contract extension.



The Minnesota Vikings start training camp this week, with rookies and select veterans reporting to TCO Performance Center back on Sunday.

The rest of the team reports Tuesday. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and new GM Nolan Teasley held a Tuesday afternoon news conference to provide updates on the quarterback competition, a contract extension for Brian O'Neill and if Harrison Smith is coming back.

The quarterback competition

What they're saying:

O’Connell said Tuesday the competition for starting quarterback will be between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy. O’Connell said he met with the entire quarterback room individually, including Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer. Murray and McCarthy will both get reps with the first and second-team offense throughout training camp. They may not be evenly split, and they'll be in different situations on different days.

The two split reps during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. O’Connell said he has a timeline for a decision, but didn’t share it publicly.

"We want an elevator at the quarterback position. Just showing the ability to execute our offense with comfort. I know we’ll be thorough, I know both guys will feel like they’ve gotten an opportunity to compete and everybody on our team knows we’re going to do what’s best to give us the best possible chance to be a really good football team," O’Connell said.

Vikings sign Brian O’Neill to extension

The backstory:

The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve signed veteran right tackle and team captain Brian O’Neill to a four-year contract extension. The deal will keep O’Neill in Minnesota through the 2030 season.

A five-time team captain (2021-25), O’Neill was selected by the Vikings in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has 120 starts in 124 career games. In 2025, O’Neill started all 14 games in which he appeared. During the 2024 season, O’Neill started all 17 games, playing 1,100 offensive snaps, the fifth-most snaps played among tackles in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a four-year deal worth up to $96 million.

Veteran safety Jamal Adams signs

What we know:

The Vikings announced Tuesday Jamal Adams has signed with the team for the 2026 season. He’s a three-time Pro Bowl selection who is entering his 10th NFL season. He played with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, and Detroit Lions in 2024.

The Vikings are listing Adams as a linebacker, although he’s spent most of his career as a safety. In 102 games and 87 starts, Adams has 546 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 44 quarterback hits and four interceptions. Adams was First-Team All-Pro back in 2019.

Harrison Smith update

What we don't know:

What Adams' signing means for Harrison Smith's future with the organization. Smith is currently a free agent, and could return for his 15th season or retire.

O’Connell said he’s had recent conversations with Harrison Smith, who is currently a free agent. Smith has spent 14 seasons, all with the Vikings, at safety. He could return, or retire. O’Connell said nothing has changed since the start of the offseason.

Vikings honoring Adrian Peterson

Why you should care:

The Vikings also announced Tuesday they’ll be inducting Adrian Peterson into the team’s Ring of Honor on Nov. 9, when they host the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Peterson will be the 29th member of the Vikings’ Ring of Honor.

The No. 7 overall pick in 2007 out of Oklahoma, Peterson set franchise records for career carries (2,418), yards (11,747) and touchdowns (97) during his 10 seasons in Minnesota. He was named the NFL’s MVP in 2012 after rushing for 2,097 yards.