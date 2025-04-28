Vikings trade for Sam Howell; J.J. McCarthy will be 2025 starter

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings have a back-up quarterback for the 2025 season, announcing they've traded for Sam Howell. The move means J.J. McCarthy is the clear-cut starter for the 2025 season, coming off a torn meniscus last year. There was speculation in the offseason the Vikings would bring in Aaron Rodgers, which is now extremely unlikely.



The No. 2 quarterback spot for the Minnesota Vikings has been one of the team’s top talkers of the offseason.

The Vikings now have a back-up quarterback, and no, it’s not Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings announced Monday they’ve acquired Sam Howell in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings sent Seattle a fifth-round draft pick, and also got a fifth-round draft pick back. Howell passed a physical on Monday, and the Vikings made the trade official.

The Vikings also have Brett Rypien under contract at quarterback.

About Sam Howell

What we know:

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said during the draft the Vikings did significant research on Sam Howell when he and Kevin O’Connell were hired before the 2022 NFL Draft. Ultimately, Howell went to the Washington Commanders in the fifth round.

In three NFL seasons, Howell has 18 starts. He made 17 of those in the 2023 season, finishing 4-13 while throwing for more than 3,900 yards and 21 touchdowns, with 21 interceptions. He played in just two games for the Seahawks last season.

J.J. McCarthy’s back-up

Why you should care:

Trading for Howell makes it clear that J.J. McCarthy is the Vikings’ starter for the 2025 season. McCarthy played in one preseason game last year, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders, before a torn meniscus in his right knee ended his rookie season. The Vikings moved up to the No. 10 spot in the NFL Draft to get the former Michigan Star, with Sam Darnold already signed to a one-year deal.

Darnold signed with the Seahawks in free agency.

Rumors with Rodgers heated up when Adofo-Mensah confirmed before they draft they had several conversations with him. Rodgers wouldn’t come to Minnesota to be a back-up after he parted ways with the New York Jets.

O'Connell said last week McCarthy is "full go" and will have "no limitations" when the Vikings get on the field for organized team activities and mini camp.

Vikings offseason continues

Timeline:

The Vikings started their offseason workout program last week. Workouts continue this week, and rookie mini camp starts the first full week of May. We'll soon get to see McCarthy on the field throwing again for the first time since his knee injury. He's already gotten on the field for workouts as part of his rehab process, but sessions with him throwing have not yet been available to media.