Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is 'full go, no limitations’ as offseason workouts start

The Brief The Vikings are starting their offseason workout program on Monday at TCO Performance Center. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said QB J.J. McCarthy is "full go" and has no limitations for practice. O'Connell said their success and landing free agent targets will help with flexibility as they head to the NFL Draft this weekend.



The Minnesota Vikings are back at TCO Performance Center as their offseason workout program starts Monday.

J.J. McCarthy update

Why you should care:

Kevin O’Connell told reporters quarterback J.J. McCarthy is "full go, no limitations." McCarthy’s rookie season came to an end after he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. A few days later, it was revealed he had a torn meniscus in his right knee that required surgery.

"I think the spring is set up perfectly for J.J. with where he’s at," O’Connell said. "I think he’s ready to hit the ground running as of today."

All signs point to McCarthy being the 2025 starter. They have yet to add a veteran back-up quarterback despite talks with Aaron Rodgers. The only other quarterback currently on the roster is Brett Rypien. Both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones left in free agency.

‘A lot of the guys we targeted are Minnesota Vikings’

What we know:

The Vikings have the No. 24 pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night. Because of what they’ve added in free agency, there’s not a sense of urgency to make a big splash.

The Vikings added players on both sides of the ball in free agency, including Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to the offensive line. They traded for running back Jordan Mason, and added Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to the defensive line. The Vikings added to the secondary with Isaiah Rodgers, Jeff Okudah and bringing back Byron Murphy Jr.

O’Connell said a lot of the free agents they coveted are now Vikings. It gives them flexibility in the draft.

"To know the target to get them to sign ratio, we’re hitting a pretty good average. We’ve got a roster where we feel like we can be selective with who we want to pick," O’Connell said.

‘Christian has absolutely knocked it out of the park’

Timeline:

O’Connell had glowing things to say about left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who had his season end with a torn ACL on Thursday Night Football against the L.A. Rams in Week 8.

O’Connell did not give a timeline on Darrisaw’s return, but did say he’s lifting and running. It’s unlikely he’d be on the field for any offseason practice, six months removed from the injury and surgery.

"Christian has absolutely knocked it out of the park so far," O’Connell said.

Harrison Smith is back

Dig deeper:

One player O’Connell will not have to replace is Harrison Smith. The veteran safety is back for his 14th season, all with the Vikings. The 2012 first round pick made 16 starts last year, finishing with 87 tackles and three interceptions.

He’s one of the veterans on the defense O’Connell can lean on.

"I could have a whole press conference on what Harry has meant to me. I haven’t coached a day for the Vikings without him. He means the world," O’Connell said.