Vikings trade Ed Ingram, part ways with Garrett Bradbury

The Brief The Vikings announced Thursday they've traded Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans for a 2026 sixth round pick. Multiple reports indicate the Vikings will release Garrett Bradbury if they can't find a trade partner. Kwesi Adofo-Mensha signed center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries in free agency.



The Minnesota Vikings are shaking up their offensive line as they continue to work through NFL free agency.

The Vikings announced Thursday they’ve traded guard Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans for a 2026 sixth round pick. According to multiple reports, the Vikings also plan to trade center Garrett Bradbury, and will release him if they can’t find a trade partner.

Vikings offensive line shake up

What we know:

One of the first priorities for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in free agency was to beef up the offensive line. He did just that by signing center Ryan Kelly, who had been with the Indianapolis Colts. Kelly made 10 starts last season and was a first round pick by the Colts in 2016. He’s played his entire career at center, which marked the end of Bradbury’s time in Minnesota.

The Vikings also added guard Will Fries, who was a teammate with Kelly the last four seasons with the Colts. He played just five games last year, but has 31 starts over four seasons in Indianapolis. Adding Fries signaled a departure for Ingram.

Ingram, Bradbury with Vikings

Why you should care:

Garrett Bradbury was a first round pick by the Vikings in 2019. He made 88 starts over six seasons in Minnesota. Ingram was a second round pick in 2022 and made nine starts at right guard last season, appearing in 15 games. Ingram made 41 starts over three seasons in Minnesota.

