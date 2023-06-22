Vikings to have 14 training camp practices open to fans, start July 29

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Thursday they’ll have 14 training camp practices open to fans at TCO Performance Center, starting with Back Together Weekend on July 29.

It’s the sixth year that the Vikings will be hosting training camp at their Eagan practice facility.

Here are the key dates the Vikings have released:

July 29 is the first date open to fans

The Vikings will have their first padded practice on Monday, July 23

The two night practices will be on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Tuesday, Aug. 8

The Vikings will have joint practices with the Tennessee Titans Aug. 16-17

The Vikings will have joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals Aug. 23-24

General admission for 12 of the 14 practices are free for Vikings’ season ticket holders, and children 17 and under, and $5 for all other adults. A portion of ticket proceeds will go to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

Vikings season ticket members will receive priority access to training camp tickets on Thursday. Access for the general public starts at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23.

Fans must reserve general admission digital tickets in advance for all open training camp practices. Up to 4,000 digital tickets will be available to reserve each day. Capacity for the night practice at TCO Stadium is set at 7,000.

The Vikings will announce more specific practice dates and times in July.