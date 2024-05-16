Vikings: Storylines, analysis of the 2024 regular season schedule

The Minnesota Vikings 2024 regular season schedule is out, and the storylines over 17 weeks are not lacking.

The Vikings will have at least eight games on FOX 9. Just two games are in primetime, they don’t play on Thanksgiving or Christmas and they’ll travel across the pond for the second time in three years. Here’s a look at every week for the 2024 season

Week 1 – @ Giants – Two years ago, the Giants’ ended the Vikings’ season in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs as Daniel Jones had a big day. It got Ed Donatell fired. For the defensive players still on the team from that day, it’s a revenge game. It’s also the first look at a revamped defense under Brian Flores. The game will also feature former Gophers John Michael Schmitz, Carter Coughlin and Tyler Nubin.

Week 2 – 49ERS – It’s the Vikings’ home opener, and the opponent played in the Super Bowl last year. It’s a revenge game for Sam Darnold, if he’s the starter. He spent last season as the back-up to Brock Purdy.

Week 3 – TEXANS – The Vikings reunite with Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs. Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman reunite with their old teams.

Week 4 - @ Packers – The Vikings welcome a September game at Lambeau Field, rather than playing in snow or subzero temperatures. The last time Minnesota was in Green Bay, Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles and it changed the entire complexion of the season. It’s also the first game for Aaron Jones against his old team.

Week 5 – JETS IN LONDON – For the second time in three years, the Vikings play a game at Tottenham Hotspur in London. It’s an 8:30 a.m. kickoff against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, so grab your coffee as the polarizing quarterback will not have to face the boos at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Week 6 – BYE – The Vikings get an early week off, and end the season with 12 straight games.

Week 7 – LIONS – The defending NFC North champions come to U.S. Bank Stadium, and T.J. Hockenson will have a chip on his shoulder. Kerby Joseph went low on him last season, and the hit caused a torn ACL and MCL. Hockenson should be on the field by then.

Week 8 - @ Rams – The Vikings’ first primetime game of the season will be bittersweet for Kevin O’Connell. It’s Thursday Night Football, and it’s the first time he’ll be in L.A. since winning a Super Bowl with the Rams as offensive coordinator.

Week 9 – COLTS – The Vikings’ defense will get tested by quarterback Anthony Richardson. The last time the two teams played at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings overcame a 33-point deficit, the largest in NFL history, to win the NFC North title in O’Connell’s first season.

Week 10 - @ Jaguars – It’s the first of three straight road games, Jacksonville is a team on the rise and the Vikings will have a test in containing Trevor Lawrence. It’s also a reunion with former Vikings offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland.

Week 11 - @ Titans – The Titans went 6-11 last season and fired Mike Vrabel. Road games are never easy, but this is one the Vikings need to take advantage of.

Week 12 - @ Bears – The last of three straight road games, the Vikings wait until Nov. 24 to get their first look at No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. He has plenty of weapons, and there’s no doubt that Flores will be salivating for the challenge.

Week 13 – CARDINALS – The first of three straight games at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kyler Murray comes to town with Marvin Harrison Jr, who will likely compete with Williams for Rookie of the Year.

Week 14 – FALCONS – It’s the most highly-anticipated home game of the season, Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota after leaving for a payday in free agency, followed by an investigation for tampering.

Week 15 – BEARS – The last of three straight home games, and Monday Night Football. It will be interesting to see what adjustments Flores and company make facing Williams for the second time. Also in the final month of the regular season, it could have playoff implications for both teams.

Week 16 - @ Seahawks – An out of division road game near the end of the season, the Vikings will face a communication test at Lumen Field, one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL.

Week 17 – PACKERS – It’s a Border Battle to end the Vikings’ home schedule, and a division game that could have postseason implications. The last time Jordan Love was at U.S. Bank Stadium, he threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers rolled to a 33-10 win.

Week 18 - @ Lions – The Vikings end the regular season against the Lions at Ford Field. Detroit is hungry to get back to the playoffs after last year’s run. Minnesota is seeking its second playoff berth in three years. Will it have the same desperation for both teams?