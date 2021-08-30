Minnesota Vikings sign safety Harrison Smith to 4-year extension

article

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday announced they’ve signed veteran safety Harrison Smith to a contract extension.

The deal is reportedly four years and worth about $64 million. It makes Smith, 32, one of the highest paid safeties in the NFL and puts him under contract through the 2025 season.

Smith is the longest tenured player on the Vikings’ roster, having spent 10 seasons in Minnesota. The Vikings took Smith with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

In 130 career regular season games, including 129 starts, Smith has 557 solo tackles, 66 passes defended and 28 interceptions, which is the most on the NFL among safeties since he entered the league in 2012. Smith is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, being voted a starter in 2019. He was also voted First Team All-Pro in 2017.

Smith had five interceptions last season, and leads the Vikings all-time with four interception returns for touchdowns.

Smith ranks third all-time in Vikings history with 867 career tackles. He’s also the only player in franchise history with four career interception returns of at least 50 yards. Smith is the franchise leader among defensive backs with 13.5 sacks, and his 28 interceptions rank seventh in team history.

Advertisement

Smith was about to enter the 2021 season in the final year of his current contract, but the extension means he'll likely finish his NFL playing career with the Vikings.