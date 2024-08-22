Vikings sign former Gophers star Mo Ibrahim, will start Jaren Hall Saturday

The Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles for their preseason finale on Saturday, and coach Kevin O’Connell said Jaren Hall will be the starting quarterback.

Why it matters

The third preseason game is largely for players battling for final roster spots. Sam Darnold will not play, and J.J. McCarthy is out for the season due to meniscus surgery. Hall was 4-of-5 passing for 87 yards and touchdowns to Malik Knowles and Jeshaun Jones. The Vikings will likely try to get him to the practice squad, with being able to put three quarterbacks on the roster on game days. Nick Mullens would likely back-up Darnold.

Vikings sign former Gophers star

The Vikings added to their running back room Thursday, signing Mo Ibrahim, the all-time leading rusher in Gophers’ history. They also signed former Gophers’ and Michigan offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga.

Ibrahim played last year with the Detroit Lions, but suffered a dislocated hip on a kickoff return.

He set school records at Minnesota with 4,668 career rushing yards, 53 total touchdowns, 24 100-yard games and five 200-yard games.

Simulated game at Thursday’s practice

O’Connell said Thursday’s practice would feel as game-like as possible, including an actual NFL officiating crew. Starters will not play in Saturday’s preseason game, so Thursday is the final opportunity to practice before roster cuts early next week.

"We’ve got a lot of things to really let work itself out via the competition," O’Connell said.

What’s next

The Vikings travel to Philadelphia on Saturday, then have to trim the roster to 53 by next Tuesday.