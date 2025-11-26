Vikings-Seahawks: How to watch the game on FOX 9

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on FOX 9. Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live at 2 p.m.



The Minnesota Vikings face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, and it’s a game you can watch on FOX 9.

Vikings-Seahawks

How to watch:

The Vikings (4-7) will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks (8-3) on Nov. 30. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. at Lumen Field.

Here’s how to watch:

Matchup: Vikings at Seahawks

Kickoff: 3:05 p.m. CT

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

How to watch: FOX 9, FOX ONE

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live from 2-3 p.m. on FOX 9, and stream on your smart TV via the free FOX Local app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere.

After the game, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL. Plus, Sunday night, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.

Week 13 storylines

Why you should care:

The Vikings (4-7) enter Sunday’s game needing to right the ship, having lost four of their past five games. They’ll likely have their third different starting quarterback of the season, with J.J. McCarthy in the concussion protocol. If he can't play, the Vikings will turn to Max Brosmer, an undrafted college free agent who played last season with the Gophers.

The Seahawks are 8-3 and are 4-1 in their last five games. They’re led by Sam Darnold, the former Vikings’ quarterback. He signed a three-year, $100 million deal in free agency to join Seattle. In 11 starts, Darnold has thrown for 2,785 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.