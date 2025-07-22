Vikings safety Josh Metellus starting training camp without new deal

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings open training camp on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center. The first practice open to fans is Saturday. Safety Josh Metellus is entering camp seeking a new contract. The Vikings are waiting on a ruling from the NFL on Jordan Addison. Christian Darrisaw, Will Fries and Rondale Moore will not start camp on the PUP list.



The Minnesota Vikings start training camp on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The first practice open to fans is Saturday afternoon.

Josh Metellus contract update

What we know:

Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke Tuesday ahead of the team’s first workout, and said all players reported and are accounted for. That includes safety Josh Metellus, who it appears will enter camp without a new contract.

He’ll make $3.6 million this season, and could hit free agency in 2026. Metellus started 10 games last year, had 103 tackles, two interceptions, forced one fumble and had five passes defended. Metellus can make plays at every level of the defense, and is a team captain.

"All players are here and accounted for and I know Josh has been very much looking forward to training camp. He’s one of our captains, one of our leaders and was integral in how Flo and the defensive group are looking at 2025," O’Connell said.

Vikings waiting for Jordan Addison ruling

What they're saying:

Jordan Addison reported to training camp along with the rest of the team, but the Vikings are likely preparing to not have him at the start of the season. Addison is facing a possible suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, dating back to a July 2024 arrest for drunk driving.

Addison pleaded to a lesser charge of "wet reckless" in L.A. court last week, will pay a $390 fine and participate in two online courses. Adofo-Mensah said Tuesday they’ve been in contact with the league, but haven’t gotten a ruling.

"The matter has been adjudicated, and we’re just waiting to go from there. When it originally happened we knew it was a possibility," Adofo-Mensah said. "You’re talking about team building in general, you might not have players on the field for various reasons and you’ve always got to be ready with depth players you’re excited about taking the field and taking those opportunities. This is no different."

Injury update

Why you should care:

O’Connell said Christian Darrisaw, Will Fries and Rondale Moore will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Darrisaw is coming off a torn ACL in Week 8 at the L.A. Rams last year. Fries had his season end in Week 5 last year with a fractured right tibia.

Moore missed the 2024 season after suffering a knee injury during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. He suffered a non-contact injury during an 11-on-11 drill.

All three will be on the practice field Wednesday in some capacity.