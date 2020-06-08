Vikings reopen TCO Performance Center to about 60 front office staff

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday morning that their team facility, TCO Performance Center in Eagan, will be open to employees for the first time since mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Vikings officials say the facility will be open to about 60 front office employees, who are voluntarily returning, come from multiple departments within the organization. They’ve been prioritized as being essential to be at TCO Performance Center to do their jobs.

The Vikings have a strict protocol in place for staff working at the facility due to Covid-19 concerns. All employees have completed training and a health survey. They’ll follow a screening protocol when arriving to the facility daily, including a daily temperature check, and will wear masks when not in their private offices.

All conference rooms are closed, and work shifts are staggered.

Team officials said a majority of Vikings players and coaches will continue to work remotely. The team is currently going through its virtual offseason program, and players are working out on their own or in small-groups while abiding by Covid-19 guidelines.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gave the OK for teams to reopen their facilities back on May 19, depending on state and local guidelines due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The global health issue forced the NFL to host its draft virtually, and there have been no team gatherings for offseason conditioning, rookie minicamp, mandatory minicamp and organized team activities. The first team workouts likely won’t happen until training camps later this summer.

Vikings officials say they’ll continue to evaluate the first phase of the NFL reopening facilities as staff returns to TCO Performance Center, and they’ll continue to follow state and local guidelines in accordance with the Covid-19 pandemic.