Vikings RB Dalvin Cook headed to 4th straight Pro Bowl

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook would rather be getting ready to play for an NFC Championship Game, but the veteran on Tuesday was named to his fourth straight Pro Bowl.

Cook was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games after Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard left the NFC Divisional Playoff loss with an injury. Cook had 264 carries in 2022, which was second-most in his career and also sixth-highest in the NFL.

Cook ran for 1,173 yards, which was sixth in the NFL. He had his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, and ran for 4.4 yards per carry over 17 games. His longest run of the year went for an 81-yard touchdown at Buffalo in Week 10, which was also sixth-longest in franchise history. Eight of Cook’s 10 touchdowns in 2022 came on the ground.

Cook is third in Vikings’ franchise history with 5,993 career rushing yards. His 47 career rushing touchdowns are fourth in team history, behind Bill Brown, Chuck Foreman and Adrian Peterson.

Cook joins Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Za’Darius Smith and Andrew DePaola as Vikings’ players selected for the Pro Bowl Games, which ill be held Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.