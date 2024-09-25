Vikings QB Sam Darnold has weird exchange with ESPN camera man

The Minnesota Vikings are 3-0 and Sam Darnold leads the NFL with eight touchdown passes.

With their hot start, the Vikings are getting more national attention. Wednesday, an ESPN camera man came to TCO Performance Center to be part of the media scrum with Darnold after the team held its walkthrough.

An exchange with Darnold was nothing if not a little awkward. He had two questions for Darnold, which were in a script read off a cell phone.

Many people doubted your ability to lead this team and be a successful quarterback in Minnesota. What would you attribute this resurgence in Minnesota to?

"I think it’s just about right when I got in here, just making sure I take it one day at a time and just to continue to trust the process. From when I got here in the spring to when I went home for a few weeks and continuing to study and continuing to learn the offense and learn the system and learn how KO wants to call games. It was just all the reps combined and really going from there."

What would you say to those doubters?

"Um, I don’t have anything for those guys. Let’s move on from there."

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2017. During one game early in his career, cameras caught him on the sidelines looking at a tablet and saying, "I’m seeing ghosts."

With the help of talented skill players around him, Darnold has the Vikings 3-0 and is playing some of the best football of his career.

Darnold says his knee feels ‘pretty solid’

Darnold arrived to his Wednesday media session with a black sleeve on his left leg. He injured his left knee on Sunday after taking a low hit from Danielle Hunter.

He was vague talking about it after the game, leaving concern it could be more serious despite finishing the game. Imaging and testing done Monday showed he has a knee bruise, and isn’t expected to miss any time.

"I think the biggest thing for me right now is just to take it one day at a time, as I kind of do with everything. Knee feels pretty solid," Darnold said.