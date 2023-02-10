Vikings QB Kirk Cousins odes to Tom Brady, in chains, at NFL Honors show

article

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson took home the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors Show Thursday night, but that wasn’t the most eventful thing to happen for the franchise.

Far from it.

Near the end of the show, the NFL world got a first-hand, in-person look at "Kirko Chains." Kirk Cousins came out on stage as Kelly Clarkson was ready to perform, sporting a suit and a neck full of diamond chains, and gave an ode to recently retired quarterback Tom Brady in the form of Clarkson’s song, "Since You’ve Been Gone."

"I'm sorry, Kelly. I just wanted to sing one quick tribute song to Tom Brady, on behalf of all the other quarterbacks in our league," Cousins said to Clarkson before he started singing.

See the video for yourself. It's as entertainingly hilarious as it is slightly awkward, in true Cousins' fashion.

The phenomenon known as "Kirko Chains" started after the Vikings flew home from London following a win over the New Orleans Saints. Cousins wore Christian Darrisaw’s chain, and video went viral on social media. Then after a win at Miami, Cousins go more chains on the flight home. Then after a win at Washington, Cousins’ old team, he wore chains while shirtless on the plane home.

The Commanders even stole the bit, as Taylor Heinecke wore chains dressed like Cousins on a flight home from a Monday Night Football win.

Cousins helped lead the Vikings to a 13-4 record in Kevin O’Connell’s first season as head coach, and the franchise’s first NFC North Division title since 2017. Unfortunately, the season ended in a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants on NFC Wild Card Weekend.