Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: ‘My swag is having no swag’

The Minnesota Vikings avoided an 0-3 start to the season after a 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With Dalvin Cook not able to play with a bad ankle, Kirk Cousins carried the offense. He was 30-of-38 passing for 323 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers. Through three games, he’s completing nearly 74 percent of his passes for 918 yards and eight touchdowns, with no turnovers.

Cousins completed passes to five different receivers on Sunday, including a career day of seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown for Tyler Conklin. Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson combined for 15 catches, 168 yards and two scores.

Mike Zimmer lauded Cousins for his leadership after the win. Alexander Mattison, who had 171 total yards with Cook out, said Cousins is playing with "swag" this season. So what is swag to Cousins?

"Kyle Shanahan used to say my swag was having no swag. He told me as a rookie to never change. He said when I came out for my first preseason game, my jersey looked so big it looked like I was wearing a Halloween costume," Cousins said.

VIKINGS AVOID 0-3 START

The Vikings returned for their home opener 0-2 after losing in overtime at Cincinnati, then losing on a missed Greg Joseph field goal at Arizona. Minnesota shut out Seattle in the second half, and the Seahawks managed just 81 yards. For Zimmer, his team got validation for their work throughout the week. In his eyes, they could very well be 3-0 with Cleveland coming to town.

"It’s always good when you go out there and you believe that you’re a good team, you show it and you show it in all three phases. Getting a win obviously gives us some belief and proof that we can do this," Zimmer said.

EVERSON GRIFFEN RETURNS FROM CRASH, GETS FIRST SACK

Nobody was happier to be playing in front of home fans again than Everson Griffen. The veteran defensive end missed the Week 2 loss at Arizona with a concussion, sustained in a car crash trying to avoid a deer while heading to TCO Performance Center.

Griffen detailed the crash on Monday, after getting his first sack of the season on Russell Wilson.

"Just cruising and a deer hopped out in front of me. My natural reaction is to not hit anything, I swerved and hit a tree. I just went sliding, I was two feet from the lake. It was scary, but I’m a survivor. I’m happy to be alive," Griffen said.

Griffen finished with three tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in the win.

CAMERON DANTZLER ‘WILL BE TALKED TO’ AFTER POSTGAME TWEET

While most Vikings’ players were celebrating Sunday’s win, it appears second-year defensive back Cameron Dantzler was frustrated on social media. Dantzler played just nine special teams snaps on Sunday, and Zimmer said earlier this season that he needs to play special teams, because that’s what back-up players do.

He also needs to beat out more players in practice to get back on the defense.

"I’m tired of biting my tongue about this whole situation fr…," Dantzler posted to Twitter immediately after the win.

He made 10 starts a rookie while battling injuries much of the season. Dantzler was inactive Week 1, a healthy scratch, and made one tackle at Arizona.

"He will be talked to, yes," Zimmer said.